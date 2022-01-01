Go
Toast

Luke Restaurant

Creole-inspired brasserie with Louisiana classics and creations boasting a lively atmosphere.

333 Saint Charles Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Sprouts$17.00
toasted almonds, Espelette honey, fresh cheese
Fried Oyster & Bacon Salad$21.00
romaine lettuce, Benton's bacon, avocado, tomato, buttermilk dressing
Brendan's Bread Pudding$11.00
vanilla bean ice cream and hot buttered rum sauce
Bowl Seafood Gumbo a la Creole$14.00
andouille sausage popcorn rice
Jumbo LA Shrimp & Grits$29.00
roasted jalapeno cheese grits, andouille and green onion sausage
Luke Burger$21.00
Benton's bacon, caramelized onions, tomatoes & swiss cheese with French fries
Luke Salad$16.00
heirloom lettuces, pickled beets, cherry tomato carrots cucumber, sunflower seeds buttermilk dressing
Fish Fry Plate$15.00
Cornmeal Crusted LA Catfish
jalapeno cornbread
french fries
coleslaw
malt vinegar aioli
Shrimp And Crawfish Etouffee$30.00
popcorn rice
See full menu

Location

333 Saint Charles Ave

New Orleans LA

Sunday4:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barcadia New Orleans

No reviews yet

Our waitstaff is as friendly as pecan-pie, and check out our face-melting, award-winning gourmet burgers, along with tasty apps, salad, and sandwiches. The only thing missing is a nap-time towel … because you may not want to leave this place.

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!

Johnny Sanchez Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cleo's Mediterranean Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston