Luke's Grille
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
388 Thompson Creek Mall • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
388 Thompson Creek Mall
Stevensville MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
RAMS HEAD SHORE HOUSE
Come on in and enjoy!
Big Bats Cafe
Big Bats Café has an extensive menu consisting of freshly prepared food coupled with legendary service. Our restaurant provides a visually exciting environment with authentic baseball memorabilia including unique pictures, autographed baseballs and bats, signed jerseys; and, even the bar stools are made out of Rawlings bats and bases. The restaurant boasts numerous flat-screen televisions that enable our fans to enjoy a variety of sports programming. We strive to anticipate our fans ever-evolving tastes by offering unique menu items as well as familiar favorites - known for our burgers and wings and a whole lot more. A Great Place for the Whole Family"!
Kent Island Yacht Club
Come in and enjoy!
Harris Crab House
Harris Crab House opened its doors in 1981, situated on the Kent Narrows Waterway, four miles east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. For five generations, Harris Crab House has remained a family business and has been a fixture in the seafood business on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.