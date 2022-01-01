Luke's Lobster Bethesda
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
7129 Bethesda Ln • $$
Avg 4.3 (1067 reviews)
Popular Items
|Side + Drink Combo
Make your roll a combo and save $2 when you add on a side and drink!
|White Truffle Rolls
Our most decadent roll yet! 4oz or 6oz of chilled, wild-caught lobster crab or shrimp in a toasted, buttered bun with mayo and topped with melted Urbani white truffle butter. Served with kettle chips.
|Spicy Mala Roll
A Sichuan take on a beloved New England Classic. 4oz or 6oz of the chilled, wild-caught seafood of your choice - served in a toasted, buttered bun with dollops of Omsom Mala Kewpie mayo and topped with toasted sesame seeds and chives. Served with kettle chips.
|Chips
A bag of Cape Cod Kettle Potato Chips
|Pickle
|$0.25
Pickle
|Soup + Drink Combo
Make your roll a combo and save $2 when you add on a soup and drink!
|Luke's Trio
Our seafood sampler! 2oz lobster roll, 2oz crab roll, and 2 oz shrimp roll served on a toasted, buttered half buns with mayo, lemon butter, and Luke's Secret Seasoning. Served with kettle chips.
|Poppyseed Slaw
|$3.00
Not your average slaw! Shredded cabbage blend with our very own Luke’s Poppyseed Vinaigrette Dressing for a light, refreshing side dish.
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
Grilled Cheese
|Gluten Friendly Bun
|$2.00
Gluten-Friendly Bun
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout
Location
7129 Bethesda Ln
Bethesda MD
Nearby restaurants
Georgetown Cupcake
No reviews yet
Spanish Diner
No reviews yet
Uncle Julio's
No reviews yet
Raku
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.