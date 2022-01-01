Go
Lula and Sadie's

Lula & Sadie's food is cooked fresh, to order, offering a modern, seasonal take on southern dishes, representing various regions across the Southern U.S.

530 Foster Street

Popular Items

Pimento Cheese Bacon Burger$16.00
Our Grass-Fed Angus Burger Topped with Our Famous Pimento Cheese, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Fried Onion Strings and Basil Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun
"Liberty Warehouse" Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$16.00
With a Bourbon Laced Brown Sugar-Tomato Glaze, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and a Vegetable Medley.
Farmhouse Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Two Eggs with White Cheddar Cheese and Basil Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
“Hattie B's" Style Nashville HOT Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Lightly Breaded Free-Range Chicken Breast Tossed in a Spicy Hot Sauce and Served with a Bread-N-Butter Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun
“Lousiana” Red Beans and Rice$14.00
With Spicy Pecan Smoked Andouille Sausage (Vegetarian/Vegan Options), Red Onions, Celery and Peppers. Served with Seasoned White Rice.
Bowl Chicken and Dumplings$9.00
"Mema's" Chicken-N-Dumplings - Shredded Haven Farm’s Pasture Raised Chicken Breast (Chapel Hill, NC) Simmered in Our Housemade Stock with Hand-Dropped Dumplings. Served with a Lula’s Mini Corn Muffin - 12oz.
White Cheddar Mac-N-Cheese$6.00
F.G.T. Salad$12.00
Balsamic Vinaigrette Spritzed Baby Greens Topped with Fried Green Tomato Croutons, Crumbled Feta and a Roasted Red Pepper Coulis
The “Angry Yard Bird” Mac-N-Cheese$17.00
Our White Mac-N-Cheese with a Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Drumstick, Crumbled Bacon and Your Choice of Our “Mild, Hot or Hottest” Hot Sauce.
Chicken and Red Velvet Waffles$18.00
Southern Fried Chicken Breast and Our Famous Red Velvet Waffles Served with Maple Syrup and a Cinnamon Cream Drizzle
530 Foster Street

Durham NC

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
