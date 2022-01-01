Lulu Beans Cafe

Go
We know eating right, on the go, can be hard these days and life isn’t slowing down, so we are going to rev it up! With a versatile menu and prompt service, our goal is to bring you a deliciously fresh, health-conscious menu. We want to get you where you need to go while feeling guilt-free along the way. We also want you happy, motivated and inspired everyday so we are going to keep it creative around here. So whether you need a boost of protein, caffeine or a bit of color to get you going, a relaxing cup of tea and smile to wind you down or just a funky, cool place to hang out, we are here for you!!

234 E State St • $$

Avg 4.8 (206 reviews)

Pesto Chicken Scrambler$10.00
2 Scrambled Eggs with Shredded Herb Chicken, Pesto, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Gouda Cheese, and Ros'y Red Potatoes or as a Wrap or Croissant +1 with the Potatoes on the side.
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
