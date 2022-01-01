Go
Toast

LuLu’s Restaurant

Southern Comfort Brunch food, served in an exciting and industrial space! Mimosas and Bloody Marys flow like water!

21 N 17th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken & Biscuit$15.00
Fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with 2 fried eggs*, sausage gravy & honey
Apple Bread pudding with Caramel Sauce$8.00
See full menu

Location

21 N 17th St

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hot Chick

No reviews yet

Located in Historic Shockoe Slip in the newly renovated 17th Street Farmers market. Elevated Fried Chicken sandwiches and plates inspired by fried chicken from all across the south east. From Nashville Hot to Carolina Comfort Hot Chick has a mouth watering choice for you!

Tio Pablo Taqueria

No reviews yet

Traditional Authentic Mexican restaurant that is always completely Gluten Free.

Grilled Meats & Treats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Addis Ethiopian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston