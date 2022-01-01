Go
Lulu in the Grove

Lulu NeighborFOOD

3105 Commodore Plaza

Popular Items

Popular Items

CHICKEN ALFREDO LINGUINE$18.00
grilled chicken breast | housemade alfredo sauce
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$11.00
mandarins | sweet soy
TUNA TARTARE$17.00
yellow fin | pine nuts | avocado | sesame soy | homemade chips
TURKEY BURGER$17.00
ground turkey | manchego | avocado | house bun
STEAK ROBATA$13.00
marinated & grilled | garlic & onions herbs | lemon | glazed soy | cole slaw
LULU WINGS$12.00
wings | spiced maple | Serious Cow yogurt | peanuts | lime
TURKEY BURGER$16.00
ground turkey | manchego | avocado | house bun
PESTO CHICKEN LINGUINE$20.00
sliced grilled chicken breast | pesto sauce
LULU BURGER$18.00
bacon | swiss | tomato | lettuce | chipotle mayo | house bun
LULU BURGER$17.00
bacon | swiss | tomato | lettuce | chipotle mayo | house bun
Location

Coconut Grove FL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
