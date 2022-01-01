Go
LULU

Come in and enjoy!

890 William Hilton Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Banana Bread Tiramisu$12.00
Zabaione | Pralines
Burrata$19.00
Grilled Peaches | Port Wine Reduction | Prosciutto | Crostini
Zoe Salad$15.00
Watercress / Romaine / Mango / Papaya / Pistachio / Goat Cheese / Champagne Vinaigrette
Lobster Mac & Cheese$17.00
Grilled Asparagus$9.00
Bao Buns$17.00
Pork Belly / Pickled Radish / Green Tomato Relish
Lulu Chips$16.00
Thinly Sliced, Lightly Fried Yukon Gold Potatoes / Prime Rib Ragu / Maytag Blue Cheese Crumbles / Tomato Vinaigrette / Charred Scallion Aioli
Roasted Brussels$9.00
Fire Roasted Corn and Tomato Succotash$7.00
Lobster Roll$29.00
Location

890 William Hilton Parkway

Hilton Head Island SC

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
