Lulu's Delray Beach

Quietly nestled on a popular street in the design district of Pineapple Grove in Delray Beach lies a neighborhood eatery and watering hole called Lulu’s.

189 NE 2nd Ave

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$15.00
Double 3oz Patty, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onion + Potato Bun.
Avocado Toast$14.00
Smashed Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Power Seeds, Chili Oil, Lemon, Multigrain Toast + Arugula Salad.
Steak Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Filet Steak, Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Garlic Butter + Toasted Baguette.
Overnight Oats$10.00
Oat Milk, Granola, Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries, Chia Seeds + Local Honey.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Korean Style, Spicy Mayo, Sweet Chilli + Toasted Sesame Bun.
189 NE 2nd Ave

Delray Beach FL

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
