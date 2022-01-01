Go
Lulu's River Oaks

Under the leadership of Executive Chef, Jose Monterrosa, Lulu's serves simple, refined Italian fare. Rich rustic flavor, uncomplicated dishes and classic cocktails served in an intimate space drenched in natural light by day and candle light by night. Brought to you by Palacios Murphy--the owners of Houston's legendary eatery and nightlife icon, ARMANDOS.

2518 Kirby Drive

Popular Items

Carbonara$20.00
Pancetta, green peas, carbonara sauce, egg sunny side up
Arugula & Pear$16.00
Arugula, grilled pears, candied pecans, gorgonolza cheese, agrumato
Chicken Marsala$26.00
Airline chicken, mushrooms, mashed potato, marsala jus
Pepperoni$18.00
Pomodoro, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
Grilled Branzino$35.00
Tomato, sugo finto, baby spinach, pizzaiolo sauce, grilled lemon, salsa verde
Papardele Bolognese$28.00
Bolognese, parmigiano, fresh herbs
Braised Short Rib$36.00
Soft polenta, roasted baby carrots, glassato
Margherita$17.00
Pomodoro, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella
Grilled Caesar$16.00
Lightly charred, homemade caesar, pickled red onion, boquerones
Fussili Caccio E Pepe$20.00
Sheep's milk, pecorino, toasted black pepper
Location

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
