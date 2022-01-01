Lum-Ka-Naad Thai Restaurant
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
17644 Ventura Boulevard
Encino, CA 91316
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
17644 Ventura Boulevard, Encino CA 91316
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Flamin Hot Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
KALE MY NAME
Globally Inspired - 100% Plant Based Restaurant. Open Every Day 11am - 10pm.
Brunch Anytime Because That's Your Business.
Kickin KAsian
Come and try a different style of eating where playing with your food is encouraged! Eat, play, get messy with friends and family.
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
Come in and enjoy!