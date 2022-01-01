Lumber Baron inn
Come in and enjoy!
2555 w 37th Ave
Location
2555 w 37th Ave
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mythology Distillery
Mythology Distillery is an award winning craft distillery located in Denver's LoHi neighborhood at at 36th & Tejon. In additional to being named Best Colorado Distillery by 5280, our cocktail bar also won 5280's Best Cocktail Menu. Visit Mythology for distillery tours, free spirit tasters and a full cocktail menu that will excite your imagination! We also have special releases available exclusively at the Distillery and music is scheduled most Thursday's and Sunday's.
Illegal Pete's
ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
The Spice Room offers delicious cuisines from the rich royal heritage of India recreating the magic of spices by using ingredients fit for royalty.
We are committed to providing you with an exceptional dining experience every time you walk through our door.
Each dish on our extensive menu is prepared to order using only the freshest and highest quality of ingredients.
We operate as a indian restaurant in Denver, CO. Come see us today!
Corn Husk Tamale Co.
Our family’s recipes originated with the matriarch of the family our Mother, who taught herself the craft and handed them to our family. We are keeping the tradition and we are proud to take this piece of our family and share it with yours. Come in and enjoy!