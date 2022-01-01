Lumberjacks - Petaluma - 732 East Washington Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
732 East Washington Street, Petaluma CA 94952
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Bistro 201 - 613 East Washington Street
No Reviews
613 East Washington Street Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Petaluma
Jamba - 001486 - Deer Creek Village
4.8 • 2,029
447 N. McDowell Blvd Petaluma, CA 94954
View restaurant