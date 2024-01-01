Lumberton restaurants you'll love
Must-try Lumberton restaurants
More about Zeno's Italian Restaurant Lumberton
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zeno's Italian Restaurant Lumberton
1925 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton
|Popular items
|Chicken Broccoli Stir Fry
|$12.59
Marinated grilled chicken with broccoli cooked in olive oil & served on a bed of rice
|Pizza Fries
|$8.14
Bacon & melted mozzarella cheese With Side ranch dressing
|Cheesesteak
|$9.44
super thinly steak with American cheese
More about La Patrona Bar & Grill
La Patrona Bar & Grill
2950 West 5th St, Lumberton
|Popular items
|Fajita Diabla
|$0.00
Grilled Shrimp, chicken, steak, tomatoes, peppers, and onions topped with hot salsa.
All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.
|Aqua Fresca
|$3.50
Horchata, Fresca, Pina, Cucumber
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$8.00
Large tortilla cut into three pieces with a side of guacamole and sour cream
More about Miyabi Jr. Express - Lumberton, NC
Miyabi Jr. Express - Lumberton, NC
3101 Fayetteville Rd., Suite A, Lumberton
More about The Wing Company Lumberton
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Wing Company Lumberton
4880 Kahn Dr, Lumberton
|Popular items
|Wing Co Legendary Wrap
|$11.99
Our wraps are made on a flour tortilla with fresh garden lettuce, tomato, onion, and a blend of Monterey cheese and Cheddar blend, with your choice of protein and one of our signature flavors. Served with Wing Co fries
|Southwest Eggrolls
|$11.99
Smoked chicken, black beans, corn and cheese, fresh-blended with spices and rolled in a crispy wrap served with sweet chili.
|10 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings
|$14.99
Your choice of wing sauce (up to two, 5 wings of each flavor)and dipping sauce!
More about PIER 41 SEAFOOD - 2401 E Elizabethtown Rd, Lumberton, NC 28358
PIER 41 SEAFOOD - 2401 E Elizabethtown Rd, Lumberton, NC 28358
2401 E Elizabethtown Rd, Lumberton, NC 28358, Lumberton
More about CQue (BigChief) -
CQue (BigChief) -
N/A, Lumberton
More about Los Molcajetes -
Los Molcajetes -
2355 Lackey st, Lumberton
More about Issa Paleteria -
Issa Paleteria -
3541 Lackey st, Lumberton