Lumberton restaurants you'll love

Lumberton restaurants
  • Lumberton

Must-try Lumberton restaurants

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zeno's Italian Restaurant Lumberton

1925 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton

Avg 4.3 (686 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Broccoli Stir Fry$12.59
Marinated grilled chicken with broccoli cooked in olive oil & served on a bed of rice
Pizza Fries$8.14
Bacon & melted mozzarella cheese With Side ranch dressing
Cheesesteak$9.44
super thinly steak with American cheese
More about Zeno's Italian Restaurant Lumberton
La Patrona Bar & Grill

2950 West 5th St, Lumberton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fajita Diabla$0.00
Grilled Shrimp, chicken, steak, tomatoes, peppers, and onions topped with hot salsa.
All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.
Aqua Fresca$3.50
Horchata, Fresca, Pina, Cucumber
CHEESE QUESADILLA$8.00
Large tortilla cut into three pieces with a side of guacamole and sour cream
More about La Patrona Bar & Grill
Miyabi Jr. Express - Lumberton, NC

3101 Fayetteville Rd., Suite A, Lumberton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Miyabi Jr. Express - Lumberton, NC
Cque

205 N Elm St, Lumberton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Cque
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Wing Company Lumberton

4880 Kahn Dr, Lumberton

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wing Co Legendary Wrap$11.99
Our wraps are made on a flour tortilla with fresh garden lettuce, tomato, onion, and a blend of Monterey cheese and Cheddar blend, with your choice of protein and one of our signature flavors. Served with Wing Co fries
Southwest Eggrolls$11.99
Smoked chicken, black beans, corn and cheese, fresh-blended with spices and rolled in a crispy wrap served with sweet chili.
10 pcs. Traditional or Boneless Wings$14.99
Your choice of wing sauce (up to two, 5 wings of each flavor)and dipping sauce!
More about The Wing Company Lumberton
PIER 41 SEAFOOD - 2401 E Elizabethtown Rd, Lumberton, NC 28358

2401 E Elizabethtown Rd, Lumberton, NC 28358, Lumberton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about PIER 41 SEAFOOD - 2401 E Elizabethtown Rd, Lumberton, NC 28358
CQue (BigChief) -

N/A, Lumberton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about CQue (BigChief) -
Los Molcajetes -

2355 Lackey st, Lumberton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Los Molcajetes -
Issa Paleteria -

3541 Lackey st, Lumberton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Issa Paleteria -

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lumberton

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

