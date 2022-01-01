Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Lumberton

Lumberton restaurants
Lumberton restaurants that serve grilled chicken

ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT - 1925 N Roberts Ave

1925 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton

Avg 4.3 (686 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Alfredo$17.84
Grilled Chicken Plate$15.74
Marinated grilled chicken served with spaghetti & your choice of tomato or meat sauce
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.55
Marinated chicken on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pineapple & cucumbers
More about ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT - 1925 N Roberts Ave
La Patrona Bar & Grill

2950 West 5th St, Lumberton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Tacos de Pollo Asada (Grilled Chicken)$13.00
Three tacos, topped with cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and a side of tomatillo sauce.
Kids Grilled Chicken$6.50
Grilled chicken with rice. Covered in cheese sauce.
More about La Patrona Bar & Grill
