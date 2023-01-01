Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Lumberton

Lumberton restaurants
Lumberton restaurants that serve quesadillas

La Patrona Bar & Grill

2950 West 5th St, Lumberton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baby Quesadilla (rice & frijoles)$6.50
Cheese quesadilla with rice, and beans. (Grilled Chicken or Steak for extra charge)
Quesadilla “LA PATRONA”$13.00
Grilled chicken, chorizo, grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo. Served with rice
Quesadilla Ranchera$14.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms, and pineapples. Served with rice lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Wing Company Lumberton

4880 Kahn Dr, Lumberton

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese quesadilla$5.99
A cheese quesadilla with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink
Wing Co Quesadilla$6.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with fire roasted salsa, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of protein
