Quesadillas in Lumberton
Lumberton restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about La Patrona Bar & Grill
La Patrona Bar & Grill
2950 West 5th St, Lumberton
|Baby Quesadilla (rice & frijoles)
|$6.50
Cheese quesadilla with rice, and beans. (Grilled Chicken or Steak for extra charge)
|Quesadilla “LA PATRONA”
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, chorizo, grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo. Served with rice
|Quesadilla Ranchera
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms, and pineapples. Served with rice lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
More about The Wing Company Lumberton
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Wing Company Lumberton
4880 Kahn Dr, Lumberton
|Kids Cheese quesadilla
|$5.99
A cheese quesadilla with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink
|Wing Co Quesadilla
|$6.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with fire roasted salsa, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of protein