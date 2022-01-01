Go
Toast

Lumberyard Restaurant

Lumberyard has moved outside to the "Yard Bar" located 50 ft. west of the restaurant! Serving the full Lumberyard menu for lunch and dinner! Come see our outdoor bar!

384 Forest Ave. #10

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salmon$30.00
Caesar Salad$14.00
Fried Chicken SW$18.00
Grilled Artichoke$15.00
Grilled Salmon Salad$21.00
Half Pound Cheeseburger$17.00
comes with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun
Penne Pasta$22.00
French Dip$22.00
Cobb Salad$19.00
Fish & Chips$19.00
See full menu

Location

384 Forest Ave. #10

Laguna Beach CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slice Pizza and Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy an artisan pizza and our pour your own beer and wine wall!

Marine Room Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

MOULIN Laguna Beach

No reviews yet

From the moment you step inside, Moulin transports you to France with the smell of fresh, artisan breads, the sight of fresh chickens turning in the rotissoire and the sound of people speaking French.​If you are French, the Croque Madame tastes just like you remember from your childhood. If you have visited France on vacation, then the touch of cream on your lips after enjoying a delicate pastry will remind you of the one you enjoyed at that little café near your hotel in Paris!

La Sirena Grill

No reviews yet

Downtown Laguna Beach |
La Sirena Grill, named for the street where the dream was born, has been cooking fresh, innovative, great-tasting food since 1999. Our family-owned and operated MexEco eateries are committed to strong environment ideals– from the reclaimed wood used throughout our dining room, to each sourcing decision made by our team. Our goals are simple: to preserve the planet, minimize waste, and maximize sustainability while serving outstanding food in a unique and friendly environment. Eat Responsibly. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston