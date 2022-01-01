Go
Toast

Lumen Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

5020 Kirby Dr.

No reviews yet

Location

5020 Kirby Dr.

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Anonymous Eats

No reviews yet

Donate meals to hospitals, shelters, soup kitchens, police and fire departments and we'll deliver. Please call us for more information.

Slowpokes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby

No reviews yet

Orders placed online will be for pick-up only.

Picos Restaurant

No reviews yet

A vibrant Mexican mainstay serving the Houston area for over 35 year, our menu boasts bold authentic Mexican cuisine and come of the city's best margaritas!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston