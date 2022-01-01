Lumen Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
5020 Kirby Dr.
Location
5020 Kirby Dr.
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Anonymous Eats
Donate meals to hospitals, shelters, soup kitchens, police and fire departments and we'll deliver. Please call us for more information.
Slowpokes
Come in and enjoy!
Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby
Orders placed online will be for pick-up only.
Picos Restaurant
A vibrant Mexican mainstay serving the Houston area for over 35 year, our menu boasts bold authentic Mexican cuisine and come of the city's best margaritas!