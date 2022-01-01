Go
Main picView gallery

LUMI Cafe - 1 Pratt Avenue

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1 Pratt Avenue

CHAUTAUQUA, NY 14722

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

1 Pratt Avenue, CHAUTAUQUA NY 14722

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Andriaccio's Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 873
4837 West Lake Road Mayville, NY 14757
View restaurantnext
Webb's Captains Table
orange starNo Reviews
115 West Lake Road Mayville, NY 14757
View restaurantnext
Watermark Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 587
188 South Erie St Mayville, NY 14757
View restaurantnext
Ellicottville Brewing Company - Bemus Point - 57 Lakeside Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
57 Lakeside Dr. Bemus Point, NY 14712
View restaurantnext
Lake Life Cafe - 22 Main Street
orange star4.6 • 88
22 Main Street Bemus Point, NY 14712
View restaurantnext
Southern Tier Distilling Co. - Lakewood
orange starNo Reviews
2051A Stoneman Circle PO Box 166 Lakewood, NY 14750
View restaurantnext
Map

More near CHAUTAUQUA

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Angola

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

LUMI Cafe - 1 Pratt Avenue

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston