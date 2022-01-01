Go
Lumina Coffee Company

Come in and enjoy!

640 Braves Blvd NE

Popular Items

Southwest Chicken$8.45
Oven roasted antibiotic-free chicken, avocado, pepper jack
cheese, green chilis, house chipotle aioli, on a ciabatta
Iced Coffee
Brewed Colombia coffee, chilled and over ice
Elevated Breakfast Sandwich$7.45
Bacon, cage-free egg, avocado, swiss cheese, lemon-tossed
arugula, on a brioche bun
Southwest Breakfast Sandwich$7.45
Bacon, cage-free egg, avocado, pepper jack cheese,
green chilis, house chipotle aioli, on a brioche bun
Herb Potatoes$2.95
Oven roasted potatoes, tossed in thyme, and paprika
Blueberry Muffin$2.95
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$5.45
Brioche, egg, bacon, cheddar, aioli
Iced Skinny Vanilla Latte
Espresso, homemade vanilla syrup, non-fat organic milk, ice
Iced Mocha
Espresso, homemade mocha sauce, organic milk, ice
Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich$6.95
Oven roasted antibiotic-free chicken, cage-free egg,
cheddar, house aioli, on a brioche bun
Location

640 Braves Blvd NE

Rome GA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
