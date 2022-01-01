Go
Luminary Distilling

We feature hand crafted spirits, delicious food, and an awesome atmosphere! Come in and enjoy!

8270 Peach Street

NY Strip Steak$27.36
Chicken Tacos$14.50
Apple Pie Moonshine
Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with local cider, cinnamon, vanilla, and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. A bestseller!
Umami Fries$8.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.62
Caesar Salad$8.02
Reuben$14.00
French Fries$6.00
Pretzel Pub Burger$14.00
Pear and Prosciutto$14.62
8270 Peach Street

Erie PA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
John Russell Brewing Co.

we're all about beer...and so much more!
conveniently located in the lakeview plaza at peach & i-90!
:: full menu featuring specialty pizzas, flatbreads, salads, appetizers, and more!
:: specializing in craft and import beers with 12 beers on tap and cask beer!
:: full bottle shop with great selections in bottles, 6 packs to go, and bombers.
:: growlers available in different styles to fill with your choice from what's on tap
:: outdoor patio area

Main Street Cakery Cafe

Family Owned Since 2010

Lucky Louie’s Beer & Wieners

Come in and enjoy our wide variety of beer and dogs. Grab life by the wiener!

Firestone's

Taste the Experience

