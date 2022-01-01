Go
Luminary Distilling

We feature hand crafted spirits, delicious food, and an awesome atmosphere! Come in and enjoy!

8270 Peach Street

Fish & Chips$15.00
Bloody Mary$8.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.62
Apple Pie Moonshine
Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with local cider, cinnamon, vanilla, and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. A bestseller!
Single Can$6.00
NY Strip Steak$27.36
Steamed Mussels$12.50
Charcuterie Board$18.00
Pear and Prosciutto$14.62
Coffee Liqueur
Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with Tipsy Bean Cold Brew Coffee, vanilla, and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar.
40 Proof
8270 Peach Street

Erie PA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
