Lumpia Ko - Eats and Boba

We are a fun and hip Filipino-Asian fusion eats and boba shop taking on a fresh approach to combine hand-rolled Filipino LŪMPIA along with our new spin on Filipino-style brunch dishes called SILOG. To top it all off, we have created hand-crafted refreshing selection of BOBA FLOATS that take milk, fruit teas and boba to the next level.
Join us to discover a gourmet kitchen that serves tasty food pairings and culinary delights.

7893 Walerga Rd #105

Popular Items

Pancit (Medium)$14.50
Lechon Kawali Silog$14.50
Crispy pork belly served with Lechon sauce over a bed of garlic rice and duo of over easy eggs.
Ube Milk Tea Float$7.00
The Birdie Lumpia
Chicken filling with minced vegetables and spices rolled up in a spring roll wrapper for a crispy and savory lumpia roll in every bite.
Pancit (Large)$18.00
The Classic Lumpia
Pork filling with minced vegetables and spices rolled up in a spring roll wrapper for a crispy and savory lumpia roll in every bite.
Tosilog$13.00
Pork slices in sweet, garlic marinade (aka Filipino bacon) served over a bed of flavorful housemade garlic rice and duo over easy eggs.
Korean Steak Silog$14.50
House special Korean beef tenderloin slices served over a bed of flavorful housemade garlic rice eand duo over easy eggs.
Longsilog$13.00
Sweet and savory Filipino sausage links served over a bed of housemade garlic rice and duo over easy eggs.
Chicken Adobo Silog$14.50
LK's take on the classic Filipino dish. Boneless Chicken Fillets braised in a tangy and lightly sweet soy and vinegar sauce.
Location

Antelope CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
