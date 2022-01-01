Lumpia Ko - Eats and Boba
We are a fun and hip Filipino-Asian fusion eats and boba shop taking on a fresh approach to combine hand-rolled Filipino LŪMPIA along with our new spin on Filipino-style brunch dishes called SILOG. To top it all off, we have created hand-crafted refreshing selection of BOBA FLOATS that take milk, fruit teas and boba to the next level.
Join us to discover a gourmet kitchen that serves tasty food pairings and culinary delights.
7893 Walerga Rd #105
Popular Items
Location
7893 Walerga Rd #105
Antelope CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fire Wings Antelope
Come in and Enjoy
Falafel Corner - Walerga
Come in and enjoy!
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4647
Come in and enjoy!