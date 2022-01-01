Go
Toast

Luna Bakery & Cafe

Luna is proud to be known as the best scratch bakery in Cleveland. The staff is wonderful and the talented chefs create delicious, fresh food using the best ingredients. Handmade crepes, grilled paninis, salads and soups are offered for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The pastry selection includes custom cakes, croissants, macarons, cupcakes, decorated sugar cookies, tarts, crepe cake and many seasonal offerings.

CAKES

34105 Chagrin Blvd. • $$$

Avg 4 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Holiday Cupcake$4.25
Lavender London Fog$3.75
Hot earl grey tea topped with your choice of milk and house-made lavender simple syrup.
Honey Lavender Latte (MH)$4.50
House-made lavender simple syrup with Ohio clover honey, your choice of milk and Eccentricity espresso. Hot or iced.
Honey Pistachio Latte
Double Chocolate Brownie$2.25
Chewy chocolate chip brownie sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Dark Chocolate and Berries Mocha
Orange Blossom Honey
Hazelnut Praline Latte
All natural hazelnut praline with your choice of milk & Pour espresso
Lavender Lemon Iced Tea$3.65
House-made lavender simple syrup, black iced tea, and lemonade.
Apple Oat Bar$2.25
Nut free. Brown sugar cookie crust, layered with sliced apples, and topped with a crunchy crumble made from oats and cinnamon.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

34105 Chagrin Blvd.

Moreland Hills OH

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flour Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

FengFit™ Foods

No reviews yet

Always Fresh - Always Delicious - Always Nutritious - 100% Plant-Based Cuisine

Cleveland Racquet Club

No reviews yet

Private Member Owned Country Club. Not available for the public.

Geraci's Restaurant

No reviews yet

A family tradition for over 60 years!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston