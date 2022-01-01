Luna Bakery & Cafe
Luna is proud to be known as the best scratch bakery in Cleveland. The staff is wonderful and the talented chefs create delicious, fresh food using the best ingredients. Handmade crepes, grilled paninis, salads and soups are offered for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The pastry selection includes custom cakes, croissants, macarons, cupcakes, decorated sugar cookies, tarts, crepe cake and many seasonal offerings.
CAKES
34105 Chagrin Blvd. • $$$
34105 Chagrin Blvd.
Moreland Hills OH
