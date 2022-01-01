Go
Luna Cafe - Old City

Come in and enjoy!

317 Market St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado$12.00
House-made chicken salad stuffed inside of two avocado halves on a bed of spring mix
Luna Loaded Potatoes$9.00
Breakfast potatoes, melted cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Breakfast Tacos$12.00
Scrambled eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro aioli on corn tortillas
Bisucits & Sausage Gravy$14.00
Two house-made biscuits smothered in gravy and served with two eggs your way
Bagel Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
2 fried eggs, American cheese, bacon, and Luna sauce on a Kismet everything bagel
Pancakes$10.00
Three House-made buttermilk pancakes
Breakfast Bowl$12.00
Warm quinoa, black beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo avocado and cilantro aioli on a bed of arugula topped with a sunny side up egg.
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
2 Fried eggs with your choice of cheese, breakfast meat, and bread
3 mini Pancakes$5.00
T/O Coffee$2.75
Location

317 Market St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

