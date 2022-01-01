Go
Toast

Luna Fargo

Your Neighborhood Kitchen

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1545 University Drive S • $$

Avg 4.7 (406 reviews)

Popular Items

Chive & Cheddar Popovers$7.00
Espresso Pork Loin$14.00
w/ bbq sauce, southern slaw, martin potato roll
Green Salad$6.00
mixed greens, vegetables, house made dressing
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$14.00
manchego, lemon sweet & sour
Pasty of the Day$8.00
Curry & Potato Beef
w/ tomato marmalade
Beef Lasagna$13.00
Cheese Plate$16.00
Potato of the Day$5.00
black garlic, herbs
Pickle Plate$6.00
Soup 2
Vegetable Egg drop
v gf
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1545 University Drive S

Fargo ND

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Front Street Taproom

No reviews yet

Front Street Taproom specializes in a delicious selection of local and regional craft beer, a fun and comfortable space, great service, music, comedy, and more.

Lovelygrill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

701 Eatery

No reviews yet

We will meet you in the kitchen, where all the good parties and storytelling happen! Whether it’s singing 90s rap at the top of our lungs after some cocktails with wooden spoons for microphones (because that’s what we do EVERY holiday) or eating lefse, hot dishes, a great steak straight from the farm or making traditional Romegrott, we will share our traditions of growing up in the midwest and we hope you share yours. 701 is all about midwest nostalgia. . . help us tell the stories of our heritages.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston