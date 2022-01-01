Go
LUNA Mexican Kitchen

Our Purpose: To share our passion for farm to table Mexican food that nourishes both our body and our spirit.

SMOOTHIES

1495 The Alameda • $$

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetarian$10.00
frijoles de la olla, arroz verde, avocado, organic iceberg, salsa fresca, shredded jack cheese
Steak Salad$21.00
a quarter pound of grilled skirt steak, organic mixed greens, roasted corn, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
2 Enchiladas Suizas$18.00
chicken enchiladas, queso Oaxaca, jack cheese, crema, tomatillo salsa, with arroz verde and refried beans with queso fresco
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Carne Asada$12.00
carne asada, pinto beans, arroz verde, salsa fresca, salsa molcajete
Guacamole$12.00
avocado, onion, cilantro, serrano, lime, with choice of chicharrones or tortilla chips
Protein$13.00
grilled Mary's free-range chicken, pinto beans, arroz verde, sweet potato, avocado, cabbage, salsa fresca
Mexi Cali$11.00
cage-free scrambled eggs, pinto beans, bacon, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa
Flautas de Pollo$14.00
three crispy taquitos filled with Mary's free-range chicken "pollo tinga," organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, with salsa fresca and guacamole
Carne Asada Tacos w/ Refried Beans$13.00
all natural flank steak, cilantro, onion, salsa de molcajete, with refried beans and queso fresco
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1495 The Alameda

San Jose CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
