Luna Pasta e Dolci is an artisan fresh pasta shop where you can dine in or take out to enjoy at home! Our shop uses fresh ingredients and love to make the pasta as delicious and exquisite as possible. We offer a lunch and early dinner menu that includes fresh pasta dishes, a variety of empanadas, and gourmet pastries that are all made by our phenomenal chefs using only the finest Italian products. If you’d prefer to enjoy a meal at home you can purchase our fresh uncooked pasta along with our delicious sauces that are made fresh by us daily and you’ll be able to provide guest or family members a delightful meal!
We also offer wholesale for restaurants and catering for any kind of event.
6815 Biscayne Blvd #101

Caesar salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, Grana Padano, homemade caesar dressing, spicy focaccia crouton
Beef Lasagna$18.00
Beef bolognese, bechamel, aged parmesan cheese, pomodoro sauce
Almond Apple Tart$7.00
apple almond fragnipane slice tart, blueberry coulis
Pappardelle$16.00
Tomato, garlic, tomato confit, diced fresh tomato, sundried tomato, touch pomodoro sauce, arugula, pesto fresh mozzarella
Miami Shores FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
