Luna Pasta E Dolci
Artisan Pasta Shop & Desserts
Luna Pasta e Dolci is an artisan fresh pasta shop where you can dine in or take out to enjoy at home! Our shop uses fresh ingredients and love to make the pasta as delicious and exquisite as possible. We offer a lunch and early dinner menu that includes fresh pasta dishes, a variety of empanadas, and gourmet pastries that are all made by our phenomenal chefs using only the finest Italian products. If you’d prefer to enjoy a meal at home you can purchase our fresh uncooked pasta along with our delicious sauces that are made fresh by us daily and you’ll be able to provide guest or family members a delightful meal!
We also offer wholesale for restaurants and catering for any kind of event.
Take Out -Eat In / Whole Sale - Retail
6815 Biscayne Blvd #101
Location
6815 Biscayne Blvd #101
Miami Shores FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
