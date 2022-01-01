Luna Red
Located next to the Mission de Tolosa in the heart of downtown SLO, Luna Red offers guests an exceptional dining experience in a lively, artistic setting. The restaurant’s vision is founded upon Chef Shaun Behrens’ innovative small plates menu based on his passion for locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients. Luna Red has forged its own niche in the SLO dining scene with its carefully composed and intensely flavorful tapas, handcrafted cutting-edge cocktails, and award-winning wine list showcasing the best Central Coast and international offerings. We support local farmers, artists, and musicians in an effort to raise SLO’s service industry standards of community-based sustainability.
TAPAS
1023 Chorro Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1023 Chorro Street
San Luis Obispo CA
|Sunday
|4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Cafe Roma - SLO
Come in and enjoy Cafe Roma's Rustic Italian Cuisine with a "no contact" pickup.
Kult
America Brunch by Day / Khmer Tapas by Nite
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
Come in and enjoy!