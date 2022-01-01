Go
Luna Red

Located next to the Mission de Tolosa in the heart of downtown SLO, Luna Red offers guests an exceptional dining experience in a lively, artistic setting. The restaurant’s vision is founded upon Chef Shaun Behrens’ innovative small plates menu based on his passion for locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients. Luna Red has forged its own niche in the SLO dining scene with its carefully composed and intensely flavorful tapas, handcrafted cutting-edge cocktails, and award-winning wine list showcasing the best Central Coast and international offerings. We support local farmers, artists, and musicians in an effort to raise SLO’s service industry standards of community-based sustainability.

TAPAS

1023 Chorro Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (2030 reviews)

Popular Items

POACHED PEAR BURRATA$15.00
candied walnuts, arugula, apple-pomegranate vinaigrette (gf/dfo/n)
10-PACK TACOS$38.00
served with house-made salsa. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten-free.
DE LA LUNA PAELLA$48.00
roast chicken thigh, house-made chorizo, english peas, salsa criolla, soft cooked eggs.
DEL MAR PAELLA$58.00
wild fish, shrimp, clams, mussels, bay scallops, saffron aioli, english peas, salsa criolla.
4-PACK TACOS$18.00
served with house-made salsas. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten free.
6-PACK TACOS$25.00
served with house-made salsas. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten-free.
TORTILLA SOUP$10.00
roasted tomato broth, whipped avocado, queso fresco, spring onion, radish, tortilla chips. gluten-free. vegan option available.
KID'S QUESADILLA$9.00
two small cheddar quesadillas served with basmati rice, and black beans with queso fresco (gf)
SIMPLE GREENS$12.00
local greens, shaved radish, red onion, preserved citrus vinaigrette. gluten free & vegan.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1023 Chorro Street

San Luis Obispo CA

Sunday4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

