Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas

South American meets American South. Wood-fired rotisserie meats, Andean-inspired braises, empanadas and small plates.

EMPANADAS

112 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1545 reviews)

Popular Items

Arepas$14.75
4 Colombian Arepas topped with Jack Cheese, Sweet Corn Salsa and your choice of Proteins (Beef Brisket, Blackened Pulled Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Jackfruit or Black Beans). (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit Chicken)
Potato Empanada
Yukon gold potatoes, lima beans, sweet corn, sharp cheddar.
(Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Chorizo Empanada
Chorizo, Yukon Gold Potato, Sweet Corn, Lima Beans and Queso Blanco.
(Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Chicken Empanada
Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers.
(Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Chicken Grain Bowl$14.25
Blackened Pulled Chicken, Qunioa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale
Choice of Different Empanadas
Pork Patacon Pisao$15.25
Pulled Pork Carnitas, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free), served with one side.
Beans & Rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Black beans and coconut rice - black beans simmered in onions, peppers, and spices with Rice is simmered in coconut milk, onions, lime zest and juice. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
***IF YOU WANT BOTH BEANS & RICE JUST PRESS ADD TO CART***
1/4 White$15.50
Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Deep fried Yuca wedges tossed in a house made chili lime seasoning. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

112 W Main St

Durham NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

