Luna - San Francisco

LUNA, a modern yet timeless American brasserie, is a welcoming, casual, and comfortable dining destination for all occasions. Opened in June 2021, in the former Luna Park space at 694 Valencia at 18th Street in San Francisco’s dynamic Mission District. LUNA – a nod to the former neighborhood institution Luna Park – is a place for an intimate date night, a celebratory dinner with friends, a casual, light, lunch or a leisurely weekend brunch, serving familiar dishes with an emphasis on crafted cocktails delivered with on-point service by a team of restaurant veterans.

694 Valencia Street

Popular Items

BEETS & CHEESE$13.00
Roasted baby beets, herbed goat cheese, endive, pecan, navel orange vinaigrette
STEAK FRITES$35.00
8oz certified angus bavette steak, house made parmesan truffle fries, charred green onion chimichurri
BUTTERMILK FRIED BURRATA$14.00
Aged balsamic, sunny side hen egg, Romesco
694 Valencia Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
