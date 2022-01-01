Luna - San Francisco
LUNA, a modern yet timeless American brasserie, is a welcoming, casual, and comfortable dining destination for all occasions. Opened in June 2021, in the former Luna Park space at 694 Valencia at 18th Street in San Francisco’s dynamic Mission District. LUNA – a nod to the former neighborhood institution Luna Park – is a place for an intimate date night, a celebratory dinner with friends, a casual, light, lunch or a leisurely weekend brunch, serving familiar dishes with an emphasis on crafted cocktails delivered with on-point service by a team of restaurant veterans.
694 Valencia Street
Location
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
