Go
Toast

Lunar Foods

Come in and enjoy!

3804 Evanston Ave N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Green Tea Bao Pudding$7.00
BBQ pork$10.99
Won Ton Soup$7.00
Jumex$2.50
San Peligino$5.00
Chinese Chicken Salad$7.00
See full menu

Location

3804 Evanston Ave N

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dreamland Bar & Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Masonry

No reviews yet

Thanks for the support! Please call us if you have any questions. 😘

galaxyrune.com/order

No reviews yet

Best burgers, fries, shakes. And vegan to boot.

SWeL Restaurant

No reviews yet

Making cozy Shit We Like

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston