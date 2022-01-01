Lunar Foods
Come in and enjoy!
3804 Evanston Ave N
Popular Items
Location
3804 Evanston Ave N
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dreamland Bar & Diner
Come in and enjoy!
The Masonry
Thanks for the support! Please call us if you have any questions. 😘
galaxyrune.com/order
Best burgers, fries, shakes. And vegan to boot.
SWeL Restaurant
Making cozy Shit We Like