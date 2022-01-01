Go
The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop

A natural wine bar with zero pretension. The vibe is just right, food is killer, and the beers is oh so cold. Tinys Bottle Shop is located out back, too!

3124 Richmond st • $$

Avg 4.7 (105 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Sando$13.00
Longhot pepper spread, cheddar, mayo, shredduce. Comes with fries!
Veggie Burger$13.00
Our house made veggie burger patty, vegan peppadew mayo, cider pickles, shredduce on a Philly Bread Co. roll! Side of fries.
Lunar Burger$13.00
Philly Bread Co. roll, 1/4-lb. patty, Abundantly Good cheddar, peppadew mayo, cider pickles, shredduce. Side of fries.
Casamara Club ALTA Amaro Soda 12-oz. Can$4.00
*Non-alcoholic*
Alta is an aperitivo seltzer. It's Casamara Club's take on a dry, spritzy Negroni soda, with notes of dark berries, fruity spices, and bright pink citrus peel. Pairs well with pizza, breakfast sandwiches, and happy hour oysters. Made in Detroit, MI.
Peanut Noods$10.00
Noods with tasty peanut sauce, pickled ginger, carrot slaw, black lime, and crushed pnuts! Vegan! Add sambal tofu or fried chicken (if you want) below.
Kale Caesar$13.00
Tuscan kale, house caesar dressing, bread crumb, fried garlic, Royer mountain parm.
Sambal Tofu Sando$13.00
Crispy tofu tossed in sambal sauce with creamy slaw, vegan peppadew mayo, fried shallot on a Merzbacher's burger bun. Comes with fries. Vegan!
Deluxe Burger$19.00
YES. 2 patties, double cheese, lancaster bacon, peppadew mayo, shredduce, cider pickles ... all the radness. Side of fries.
Lunar Boom Box$35.00
HOLY SHIT, We thought we'd jump in on this internet sensation: Meet the Lunar Boom Box.
Veggie Box: classic lunar peanut noods topped with cilantro, black lime peanut and pickled ginger, Sambal tofu sando, dipping sauces, giardiniera, pimento and crostini and ALL THE FRIES.
Meat Box: Fried chicken sando: Fried onions, Texas petal sauce, cider pickles, and shredduce + our lunar burger, dipping sauces, pimento w/ crostini and ALL THE FRIES.
Combo Box: Same as above but mix and match meat and veg sandos.
Select your box at check out! Want all vegan? Leave a note in the special instructions field.
Add a rad 4 pack of beer, bottle of wine or N/A option, too!!
Fries$5.00
Our signature thicker cut fries yet still crispy AF.
3124 Richmond st

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
