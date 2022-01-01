The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop

HOLY SHIT, We thought we'd jump in on this internet sensation: Meet the Lunar Boom Box.

Veggie Box: classic lunar peanut noods topped with cilantro, black lime peanut and pickled ginger, Sambal tofu sando, dipping sauces, giardiniera, pimento and crostini and ALL THE FRIES.

Meat Box: Fried chicken sando: Fried onions, Texas petal sauce, cider pickles, and shredduce + our lunar burger, dipping sauces, pimento w/ crostini and ALL THE FRIES.

Combo Box: Same as above but mix and match meat and veg sandos.

Select your box at check out! Want all vegan? Leave a note in the special instructions field.

Add a rad 4 pack of beer, bottle of wine or N/A option, too!!

