Luna's Tacos & Tequila

Come on in and enjoy!

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

806 9th Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (854 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Mahi$4.50
Cajun seasoned grilled mahi with jicama slaw on a flour tortilla. Topped with pineapple salsa and crema.
Nashville Hot Chicken$4.50
Buttermilk battered chicken tenders slathered in house Nashville Hot Sauce on jicama slaw and a flour tortilla. Topped iwth adobo aioli and chopped pickles. (Sub battered cauliflower and make it a veggie!)
St Chicken Adobo$2.75
Roasted chicken thighs, lightly tossed with adobo sauce. Served on a local corn tortilla with onions and cillantro.
St Beef Barbacoa$2.75
Braised beef shoulder with an achiote and adobo rub. Served on a local corn tortilla with onions and cillantro.
Pork Belly$4.50
Seared Colorado raised pork, cortido slaw, adobo aioli, onion escabeche, topped with a mustard seed salsa.
Carne Asada$4.75
Marinated premium ribeye, peppers, onions, and chimichurri. Served with oaxaca and asadero cheeses.
Adobo Honey Shrimp$4.75
Crispy shrimp on top of jicama slaw on a flour tortilla. Topped with pineapple salsa and crema.
Quesadilla$8.00
Mexican cheese blend. Served with choice of salsa and sour cream. Add proteins for an additional charge.
St Carnitas$2.75
Pork braised confit in a garlic spiced rub. Served on a local corn tortilla with onions and cillantro.
Carne Asada Fries$12.00
Crinkle cut fries smothered in queso and sliced ribeye. Topped with crema.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

806 9th Street

Greeley CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

