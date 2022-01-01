Lunasea
A Key West inspired Cafe & Bar!
Come see our hidden Outdoor Oasis!
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
206 22nd Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
206 22nd Street
Virginia Beach VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Atlantic Pints
Come in and enjoy, WHERE THE GOOD TIMES FLOW
Chemistry Tapas & Tonics
Come in and enjoy!
Beachhouse 757
Come in and enjoy!
Three Ships Coffee Roasters - Old Beach Cafe
Three Ships Coffee Roasters. We are a local family owned coffee roaster and cafe whose focus from day one has been bringing the best coffee in the world to Tidewater. We are as known for our homemade country breakfast biscuit sandwiches as we are for our delicious coffee.