LunÀtico
Musician-owned bar, restaurant and music venue in Bed-Stuy, BK. Features some of New York’s best musicians, accompanied by unexpectedly fine fare.
TAPAS
486 Halsey St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
486 Halsey St
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 6:40 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 6:40 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 6:40 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 6:40 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 6:40 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 6:40 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 6:40 pm
Nearby restaurants
Oaxaca Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
Trad Room
Last order at 10:30pm.
Therapy Wine Bar 2.0
Welcome to Therapy Wine Bar 2.0 a vibe in Bed-Stuy!
Franklin Park
Beer garden