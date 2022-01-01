Go
LunÀtico

Musician-owned bar, restaurant and music venue in Bed-Stuy, BK. Features some of New York’s best musicians, accompanied by unexpectedly fine fare.

TAPAS

486 Halsey St • $$

Avg 4.7 (637 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Mango Chutney$1.00
Liquid Love$10.00
Joven mezcal, reposado tequila, chili tincture, honey & lime.
Masoor Dal$12.00
Red lentils cooked with curry leaves, turmeric, and topped with spiced ghee. Served with basmati rice. Vegan upon request.
Basmati Rice$3.00
Long grain rice steamed with cardamom, cinnamon and clove.
Mint Raita$1.00
Herbed yogurt sauce.
Roti$2.00
Unleavened whole wheat bread, topped with ghee. Vegan upon request.
Mrs. Robinson$10.00
Earl Grey Tea infused Gin with Lemon and Honey. Yes, we're trying to seduce you.
Paneer Masala$13.00
Fresh cheese cooked with tomatoes and garam masala. Served with basmati rice.
Masaledar Sem$9.00
Green beans cooked with mustard seeds and green chilis.
Murgh Banjara$14.00
Chicken leg cooked with chili, ginger, yogurt, and mango powder. Served with basmati rice

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating

Location

486 Halsey St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday4:30 pm - 6:40 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 6:40 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 6:40 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 6:40 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 6:40 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 6:40 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 6:40 pm
Neighborhood Map

