Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant

Pick up / Delivery Available.

61 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (760 reviews)

Popular Items

La Fajita
Served with Sauteed Sweet Peppers, Onions, side of Rice, Black Beans, and Corn Tortillas
Birria tacos$16.99
4 flour tortillas filled with Cheese Beef Birria onions cilantro and a side of ajuicie.
Guacamole & Chips$9.99
Fresh homemade guacamole and corn tortilla chips.
Taco Platter$15.99
3 per order TacosTopped with Lettuce, Cheese, Cream & Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and Beans.
Street Tacos
Individually Sold a la Carte Tacos with Salsas on the Side.
Served with Onions/Cilantro (O/C) $3
Served with Lettuce Cheese and Cream (L,C,C) $3.5
Churros$4.99
Churros filled with Mexican Style Caramel and sprinkled Cinnamon and Sugar. Served with a side of Chocolate and Vanilla Dip.
Taco Salad Bowl$9.99
Bowl Shaped Deep Fried Flour Tortilla, Filled with Whole Black Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Cream, Guacamole and your Choice of Meat.
Corn on the Cob$4.99
Dressed with Fresh Squeezed Lime, Mayonnaise & Cotija Cheese
Las Enchiladas$17.99
Three Tortillas filled with your favorite Protein, Served with a side of Rice and Black Beans. Topped with Cheese, Cream, onions and Avocado.
Rice and Beans$4.99
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

61 E Main St

Moorestown NJ

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
