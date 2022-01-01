Go
Lunch image

Lunch

Open today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

8 Mount Desert street

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Curry Chicken Salad$12.00
roasted chicken, onion, celery, jalapenos, golden raisins and mixed greens
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Roasted turkey, cheddar, marintated tomatoes, onion and mixed greens
#3 Capicola Pepperoni$14.00
Capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions and cherry pepper relish
#2 Tandoori Chicken$13.00
Grilled Tandoori chicken, curry slaw and chefs roasted garlic aioli
#5 BF Ham Panini$12.00
Thin sliced Black Forest Ham, Gala apple, cheddar cheese and balsamic glaze
Turkey BLT$13.00
Roasted turkey with bacon, mixed greens, marinated tomatoes and pesto aioli
#2 Capicola Salami Ham$15.00
Capicola, salami, black forest ham, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, onions and house sandwich oil
#1 Salami and Ham$14.00
Salami, black forest ham, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions and house sandwich oil
#6 3 Cheese Panini$10.00
Muenster, mozzarella and cheddar
#3 Proscuitto Gorgonzola$13.00
Fresh sliced prosciutto, gorgonzola crumbles, fig jam and walnut butter
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

8 Mount Desert street, Bar Harbor ME 04609

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

West Street Cafe

No reviews yet

We're a casual family owned and operated New England seafood restaurant on the coast of Maine.

Mama DiMatteo's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!
Celebrating our 36th season

Siam Orchid

No reviews yet

Thai and Sushi good authentic food

Mount Dessert Bakery

No reviews yet

Baking the world a better place!!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Lunch

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston