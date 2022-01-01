Go
LunchBox Laboratory

Welcome to Lunchbox Laboratory!
Using our years of culinary experience to bring you our unorthodox burgers.
We created our Burgers with fresher and organic ingredients. We use American Kobe Beef, Organic Buns, Natural Ice Cream Shakes, Handcrafted Salts & sauces. Local Beer and Wine.

989 112th Ave NE #105

Popular Items

BYO Burger$14.95
Burger of the Gods$15.95
American Kobe Beef, Bleu Cheese, Candied Balsamic Onions, and Super Gorgonzola Spread
Homage to Dick's Deluxe$16.95
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, and Top Secret Burger Sauce
James West$16.95
American Kobe Beef, Cowboy Seasoning, Guajilo Cream Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, and Papa's BBQ Sauce
The Classic 'MeriCAN$16.95
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, and Billion Island Sauce
Cheese Curds$9.95
Shroom & Truffle Shuffle$15.95
American Kobe Beef, Swiss, Grilled Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, and Black Garlic Truffle Mayo
Fries$3.50
Iced Tea$2.50
Cluck Norris$15.95
Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Buttermilk Ranch
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

