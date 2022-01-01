Go
Lunchbox Laboratory

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4901 Point Fosdick Dr • $$

Avg 5 (161 reviews)

Popular Items

BYOB$14.95
This is your creation! Build your own burger! All the options!
The Smoker$16.95
Smoked Gouda, Daily's bacon, grilled onions, Smoker sauce
The Classic 'Merican$16.95
American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Daily's bacon, and Billion Island sauce
Dick's Deluxe$16.95
American cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and Top-Secret Burger Sauce
Shroom and Truffle Shuffle$16.95
Swiss, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, and black garlic truffle mayo
Cluck Norris$15.95
Chicken breast, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, buttermilk ranch.
Kids Cheeseburger$6.99
Impossible Classic$17.95
Plant based 'meat' patty, vegan American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles and a vegan burger sauce
OG Chop Chop
Hearts of romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, buttermilk ranch dressing
James West$16.95
Cowboy seasoning, Guajillo cream cheese, Daily's bacon, Papa's BBQ sauce and onion rings
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4901 Point Fosdick Dr

Gig Harbor WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
