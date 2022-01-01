Go
Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle

Come on in and enjoy our great burgers, shakes, drinks, hot wings, salads and more!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1253 Thomas St • $$

Avg 4.1 (4150 reviews)

Popular Items

Shroom & Truffle Shuffle$15.95
American Kobe Beef, Swiss, Grilled Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, and Black Garlic Truffle Mayo
Fries$3.50
Side Of Ranch$0.25
BYO Burger$14.95
Tear Jerker$14.95
American Kobe Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Jalapenos, Satan's Tears Ketchup, and Habanero Mayo
James West$16.95
American Kobe Beef, Cowboy Seasoning, Guajilo Cream Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, and Papa's BBQ Sauce
The Classic 'MeriCAN$16.95
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, and Billion Island Sauce
Burger of the Gods$15.95
American Kobe Beef, Bleu Cheese, Candied Balsamic Onions, and Super Gorgonzola Spread
The Smoker$15.95
American Kobe Beef, Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Smoker Sauce
Homage to Dick's Deluxe$16.95
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, and Top Secret Burger Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1253 Thomas St

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
