Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle
Come on in and enjoy our great burgers, shakes, drinks, hot wings, salads and more!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1253 Thomas St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1253 Thomas St
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill
Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.
BLOOM
Come in and enjoy!
Kremwerk
Come in and enjoy!
Cornelly
sourdough pizza, fresh pasta, veggies, sweets, natural wine and local beverages