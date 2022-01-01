Go
Lunch by Caterology

The Best Meal of the Day!

1413 East 9th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mexi Cali Bowl$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Fajita Rice, Sauteed Potatoes, Palomino Beans, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Corn Salsa, Peppers & Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crema, Aji Verde Sauce, Chipotle Vinaigrette and Cilantro. Served with Tortilla Chips and Roasted Salsa. Veggie Option: Fried Avocado
Sedona Spa Salad$10.99
Marinated Chicken, Mixed Field Greens, Grapes, Craisins, Celery, Apples, Carrots, Candied Walnuts and Pickled Red Onion. Served with House Made Creamy Pecan Vinaigrette
Southwest Eggrolls$6.99
Crispy Eggrolls with Chicken, Spinach, Onions & Peppers, Chilis, Corn, Black Beans, Pepper Jack & Cheddar Blend and Cilantro. Served on a Bed of Poblano Slaw with Cashew Cilantro Dipping Sauce
Southwest Salad$11.49
Marinated Chicken, Romaine, Fresh Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Tomato, Pepper Jack & Cheddar Blend, Tortilla Crisps, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Green Onion and Cilantro. Served with House Made Citrus Cilantro Vinaigrette
Summer Strawberry Salad$11.99
Marinated Chicken, Mixed Field Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Balsamic-Soaked Strawberries, Red Onion, Feta, Candied Almonds and Chia Seeds. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Marinated Chicken, Caesar Lettuce Mix (Romaine, Kale, Shaved Brussels Sprouts), Tomato, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan. Served with Caesar Dressing. Substitute: Smoked Salmon Chunks +$3
Fresh Baked Cookie$1.29
Made from Scratch in our Bake House and Baked Fresh Daily
Mediterranean Bowl$11.99
"Shawarma" Style Chicken, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Grilled Vegetables, Kalamata Olives and Romesco Sauce. Served with Crispy "Pita" Chips. Choice of Yogurt Sauce or Dill Aioli. Veggie Option: Falafel
"Crack" Kettle Chips$1.50
Everyone's Favorite Chip is Made Fresh Each and Every Day. Kettle Fresh and Deliciously Twisted
BBQ Chicken Salad$11.49
Chicken with Sweet BBQ Sauce, Romaine, Fresh Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Bacon, Tomato, Pepper Jack & Cheddar Blend, Hard Cooked Eggs and Fried Onion. Served with House Made Ranch Dressing
Location

1413 East 9th Street

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
