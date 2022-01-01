Go
We butcher whole animals in house, make delicious sandwiches with everything house-made, curate a cool natural wine program, make batched margaritas & weird martinis, and come up with both vegan & meaty dinners.

636 Broadway

Bacon Grilled Chz$12.00
house ham, prairie breeze cheddar, organic american cheese, caramelized onion, apple butter, dijon on focaccia
Patatas Bravas$7.00
fried potatos w/ romesco & aioli
Vegan Tahini Kale Caesar$7.00
CRAZZZY good - with crispy brussels, cherry tomatoes & fried chickpeas. vegan!
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
balsamisized lettuces, pickled red onion, big grain mustard - on kaiser
*HAS NUTS
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
cheddar, balsamisized lettuces, pickled red onion, chipotle mayo on house kaiser - YUMMY YUMMY
MEAT DINNER$14.00
Spiced meatballs with black bean salad & queso fresco & brown rice!
Meatball Parm$12.00
Lunch Nightly Meatballs on a baguette w/ parm, baby swiss & tomato sauce and a bit of herbs on baguette --- yes!
Pickled Egg Sandwich$12.00
pretty pink eggs with baba ghanoush, charred scallions, pickled green tomato, radish, aioli, on house-made focaccia!
Reuben!$14.00
House Pastrami!!!! with sauerkraut & 1000island & swiss on caraway sourdough
Roast Beef Sandwich$11.00
house made roast beef, lemon, chopped herbs, house aioli, shaved parm on kaiser!
636 Broadway

Kingston NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
