Lunchroom, Cookies & Cream, Red Cow BBQ

Popular Items

7pc Wings + Fries$13.00
7 wings served with French fries and ranch
Impossible Burger Sliders$14.00
Two sliders topped with provolone cheese and slaw on brioche rolls served over crinkle cut French fries
French Fries$4.00
A basket of crinkle cut french fries
Rooster$13.00
A crispy chicken breast tossed in honey-Sriracha with slaw, avocado, sambal mayo on a hoagie roll served with French fries
Philly Fries$12.00
A generous basket of crinkle cut French fries topped with shaved ribeye, sautéed peppers and onions, cheese sauce and pickled jalapeno relish
Garlic-Parm Fries$6.00
A basket of garlic parm fries topped with garlic and pecorino
Cheeseburger Sliders$13.00
Two burger sliders topped with cheese sauce and pickled jalapeno relish served over crinkle cut French fries
Barbacoa Tacos (Short Rib)$13.00
Two tacos with shredded slow-braised beef served with diced onion, cilantro, jalapeno and homemade taco sauce
WING COMBO$30.00
16 Wings, 2 Baskets of Fries, Ranch
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Shaved ribeye, sautéed red peppers and onions, cheese sauce, and provolone on a hoagie roll with crinkle cut french fries
20 West Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
