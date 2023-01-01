LUNE - 702 Main Street
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
702 Main Street, West Dennis MA 02670
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Clancy's Restaurant - 8 Upper County Road
No Reviews
8 Upper County Road Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurant
The DogHouse Restaurant - Dennisport, MA
No Reviews
189 Lower County Rd Dennisport, MA 02639
View restaurant