Lunges 'n Lattes

6805 Stanley Ave Suite A • $

Avg 5 (444 reviews)

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Espresso over ice is topped with your choice of milk. Flavor optional.
Chocolate Frosted$3.50
This traditional buttermilk old fashioned has a crispy exterior but delicate interior and is dipped in a rich chocolate frosting.
Drip Coffee$2.00
Our batch brew of special house blend and single origin roasts are brewed fresh throughout the day.
Cold Brew$3.00
Our traditional cold brew is made fresh daily and prepared without any sweeteners or additives.
Shamrock Sprinkles (GF)$3.75
Moist vanilla gluten-free birthday cake coated with vanilla frosting and sprinkled with Shamrock magic!
Honey Bourbon Latte
This bourbon flavored drink doesn't actually have bourbon in it, but it'll sure make you do a double take at first sip. This is a very grown up festive drink for serious holiday revelers!
Sprinkle Donut (gf)$3.75
These gluten-free beauties from our friends at Do-rite are fried, not baked, to deliver an incredible, moist donut that will impress the most discerning donut fans. Dipped in a delicious vanilla glaze before being plunged into a pool of sprinkles. Not your average gluten-free donut!
Chocolate Glazed Donut$3.25
This simple yeast raised donut is dipped in a rich chocolate frosting.
Latte$4.00
A larger, milker version of our cappuccino. We use a 3:1 ratio to deliver a drinkable, velvety latte that can be sweetened with your favorite syrup to order.
Zucchini Chocolate Chip (gf + v)$4.25
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery

Location

6805 Stanley Ave Suite A

Berwyn IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
