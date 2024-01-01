Go
Main picView gallery

Fork and Knife Restaurant - 2209 S 44th St

Open today 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2209 S 44th St

Manitowoc, WI 54220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

2209 S 44th St, Manitowoc WI 54220

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maretti's Deli
orange star4.4 • 191
823 Buffalo Street Manitowoc, WI 54220
View restaurantnext
Ryan's on York - 712 York St
orange starNo Reviews
712 York St Manitowoc, WI 54220
View restaurantnext
Pizza Garden WI - 301 N 8th St
orange starNo Reviews
301 North 8th Street Manitowoc, WI 54220
View restaurantnext
Cool City Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
1718 West Park Street Two Rivers, WI 54241
View restaurantnext
Overtime Sports Bar And Grill - 175 Tyler St.
orange starNo Reviews
175 Tyler St. Valders, WI 54245
View restaurantnext
DeGrand's Family Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 290
623 De Pere Rd Denmark, WI 54208
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manitowoc

Maretti's Deli
orange star4.4 • 191
823 Buffalo Street Manitowoc, WI 54220
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Manitowoc

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fork and Knife Restaurant - 2209 S 44th St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston