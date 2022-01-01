Go
Lupe's - Lake Forest

24531 Trabuco Road

Popular Items

California Burrito$13.99
Choice of Protein (Steak, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Chile Verde, Al Pastor), Fries, Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream
Steak Taco$4.75
Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Pinto Beans, & Cotija Cheese
T.T. Al Pastor Taco$2.75
Lupe's Burrito$13.99
Choice of Protein (Steak, Grilled Chicken, Chile Verde, Carnitas, Al Pastor), Grilled Onions, Bacon, Cilantro, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce
Al Pastor Taco$3.99
Onions, Cilantro, Guacasauce, & Red Sauce
Carnitas Taco$3.99
Onions, Cilantro, Pinto Beans, & Guacamole
T.T. Carnitas Taco$2.75
Lupe's Bowl
Your choice of protein served w/: Black Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Cotija Cheese
Chicken Taco$3.99
Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Pinto Beans, & Cotija Cheese
Beer Battered Fish Taco$3.99
Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, White Sauce, Cotija Cheese
Location

24531 Trabuco Road

Lake Forest CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
