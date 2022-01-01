Go
Lupi's Pizza Pies

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA

1414 Jenkins Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)

Popular Items

Calzone (4 or more Toppings)$13.75
The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough
Bread Loaf$4.25
Baked daily on the brick, served with garlic oil and cracked black pepper
16" Pizza (4 or more Toppings)$26.00
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked right on the brick.
Garden Salad$6.25
Fresh lettuce mix topped with mushrooms, tomato, clover sprouts, cucumbers, red onion, shredded carrots, shredded mozzarella cheese, and homemade croutons
Bruschetta$6.50
Toasted bread slices topped with fresh grated parmesan, served with our own fresh Italian "salsa"
Calzone$8.75
The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough
Slice$3.00
All slices have Shredded Mozzarella, and Red Pizza Sauce. Sorry, we are unable to make vegan slices.
12" Pizza$13.00
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked right on the brick.
Mini Calzone$5.50
The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough
16" Pizza$15.00
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked right on the brick.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1414 Jenkins Rd

Chattanooga TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

