Lupi's Pizza Pies

Home Town Homemade
Eat In - Takeout - Take & Bake - Catering

PIZZA

9453 Bradmore Ln • $$

Avg 4.3 (545 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Pizza$15.00
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked right on the brick.
Garden Salad$6.25
Fresh lettuce mix topped with mushrooms, tomato, clover sprouts, cucumbers, red onion, shredded carrots, shredded mozzarella cheese, and homemade croutons.
Bread Loaf$4.25
Baked daily on the brick, served with garlic oil and cracked black pepper
12" Pizza$13.00
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked right on the brick.
Calzone$8.75
The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough.
Mini Calzone$5.50
The same incredible ingredients as our pizza, stuffed in a pocket of hand tossed dough
Garden Salad - 4 or more Toppings$13.25
Fresh lettuce mix topped with mushrooms, tomato, clover sprouts, cucumbers, red onion, shredded carrots, shredded mozzarella cheese, and homemade croutons.
Bruschetta$6.50
Toasted bread slices topped with fresh grated parmesan, served with our own fresh Italian "salsa"
16" Pizza (4 or more Toppings)$26.00
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked right on the brick.
Slice$3.00
All slices have Shredded Mozzarella, and Red Pizza Sauce. Sorry, we are unable to make vegan slices.
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

9453 Bradmore Ln

Ooltewah TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
